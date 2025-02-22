Charlotte’s Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Wins Stroll Competition

By MICAH JORDAN, Communications Assistant for Student Affairs

In the world of Greek life, strolling is more than just synchronized movement — It’s a powerful display of unity, tradition and pride. For Nona Goffney-Brown and her sisters of the Iota Rho Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., their recent victory in the stroll competition was the result of months of dedication, creativity and sisterhood.

UNC Charlotte’s 2024 Stroll Competition brought together the University’s Divine 9 fraternities and sororities for a showcase of unity, creativity and tradition. This event annually celebrates the rich history and culture of Black Greek organizations with a competition that includes performances with stepping and rhythmic strolling. It also fosters community spirit and highlights the legacy of leadership, service and excellence within the Divine 9 at UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte Student Affairs spoke with Goffney-Brown to discuss the journey to their big win, the unwavering bond that made it all possible and the significance of the sorority’s Founder’s Day, which they celebrated in January.

From grueling practices to unforgettable memories, Goffney-Brown gives an inside look at what it took to bring home the trophy, and why this victory goes far beyond the competition stage.

