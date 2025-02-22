Queens University Among Top Universities In The Nation For Post-Graduation Success

By JULIE THOMAN

Queens University of Charlotte is celebrating the success of its 2024 graduating class, citing an impressive 95% of students have achieved positive career outcomes within six months of graduating. This achievement places Queens among the top universities nationally for post-graduation success.

The report, prepared by Queens’ Vandiver Center for Career Development (VCCD), is based on data about the Class of 2024 and highlights the success of Queens’ career development programs designed to prepare students for meaningful careers.

“Vandiver Center for Career Development provides expertise-driven career support, access to top employers, and an academic internship program taught by industry representatives,” said Angela Tsuei-Strause, executive director of the VCCD. “Together with Queens’ rich academic environment, graduates are excelling in the workplace and graduate school. Year after year, graduates are achieving exceptionally high positive outcome rates compared to national averages, and the Class of 2024 is no exception.”

A Closer Look at the Class of 2024

95% of graduates are employed, in graduate school, completing an internship, working for a service organization, or pursuing activities of choice.

92% of graduates found employment within six months of graduation, demonstrating the strong demand for Queens graduates in the job market.

90% of graduates felt prepared for their careers, indicating that the university’s curriculum and career development resources effectively equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for success.

94% of graduates accepted positions related to their career goals, suggesting that students are able to translate their academic pursuits into rewarding professional opportunities.

These outcomes reflect Queens’ commitment to academic excellence, comprehensive career preparation, and student engagement. The report also details the types of jobs that graduates have secured within industries such as business, health care, finance, technology, and education. Top organizations employing Queens graduates include Ally Financial, Bank of America, Atrium Health, Novant Health, Duke Energy, Lowe’s Companies, Wells Fargo, and more.

Throughout their time at Queens, students have access to professional development curriculum taught by industry leaders. The VCCD also offers its services to alumni for life, at no cost. Queens graduates are supported every step of the way, and alumni have access to a lifelong community that supports them on their professional journeys, ensuring a network of valuable connections across diverse industries.

“Queens provided me with a strong foundation in both industry knowledge and professional skills. The internship experiences and guidance from professors prepared me to navigate the fast-paced world of live events with confidence and effectiveness,” said Kayla Hoch ‘24. “Queens challenged me to think critically and approach problems creatively – qualities that directly contribute to my success in FOX’s dynamic environment.”

Learn more about the First Destination Report or visit the Vandiver Center for Career Development website for a complete list of career services.

MORE >>>