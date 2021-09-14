Central Piedmont Theater Presents “You Can’t Take It With You”

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s Vice President Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. September 24, 25, 30, October 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m. September 26 and October 3 at 2:30 p.m.

https://ci.ovationtix.com/36255/production/1075880