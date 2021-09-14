University South Carolina Ranked #1 Nationally In First-Year Student Experience For Third Consecutive Year

The University of South Carolina has the top first-year student experience of any public college in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual undergraduate rankings released Monday (Sept. 13). This is the third consecutive year South Carolina has been ranked the No. 1 public institution in the category.

