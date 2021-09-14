This Week College Football In The Carolinas

#6 Clemson Tigers Down SC State Bulldogs 49-3

CLEMSON, S.C. – Five different Tigers found the end zone and Clemson amassed 262 passing and 242 rushing yards, as the No. 6 ranked Tigers downed SC State, 49-3, on Saturday evening inside Memorial Stadium.

https://clemsontigers.com/final-clemson-49-sc-state-3/

#24 UNC Tar Heels Blast Georgia State Panthers 59-17

CHAPEL HILL, N.C — Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

https://goheels.com/news/2021/9/11/football-tar-heels-blast-georgia-state-59-17.aspx

#17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Beat Kansas Jayhawks 49-22

CONWAY, S.C. – In front of the largest crowd ever in Brooks Stadium history at 17,697 fans, the No. 17/19 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team improved to 2-0 on the season and 3-0 all-time versus Kansas and the Big 12 Conference with a 49-22 home win over the Jayhawks on Friday night.

https://goccusports.com/news/2021/9/11/football-no-17-19-chanticleers-beat-kansas-in-front-of-record-setting-crowd.aspx

NC State Wolfpack Falls At Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-10

STARKVILLE, MS. – NC State fell in road action at Mississippi State 24-10. Mississippi State elected to receive the opening kick, and proceeded to return it 100 yards for the opening score.

https://gopack.com/news/2021/9/11/football-pack-falls-at-mississippi-state-in-first-road-outing.aspx

UNC Charlotte 49ers Rushes Past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 38-10

Redshirt senior quarterback Chris Reynolds broke the 49ers’ all-time passing record, but it was Charlotte’s running game and stout defense that carried the 49ers (2-0) to a 38-10 victory over visiting Gardner-Webb (0-2), Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2021/9/11/football-charlotte-rushes-past-gardner-webb-38-10.aspx

Appalachian State Mountaineers Fall Short Against No. 22 Miami Hurricanes 25-23

MIAMI GARDENS, FL. — App State’s visit to Miami turned into a track meet. The speed of Jalen Virgil , a ball-hawking defense and the Mountaineers’ entire team stood out on a steamy south Florida night against the high-powered Hurricanes, but 22nd-ranked Miami used a 43-yard field goal from Andres Borregales with 2:04 left to erase a one-point deficit and claim a 25-23 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

https://appstatesports.com/news/2021/9/11/football-app-state-rallies-late-falls-short-against-no-22-miami.aspx

South Carolina Gamecocks Rally To Beat East Carolina Pirates 20-17

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired as South Carolina rallied from 14 down to beat East Carolina 20-17 on Saturday, earning its first road win under first-year coach Shane Beamer .

https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/9/11/football-south-carolina-rallies-to-beat-east-carolina-20-17-on-fg.aspx

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Defeat Norfolk State Spartans 41-16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest football team picked up its second victory of the 2021 season, defeating Norfolk State 41-16 Saturday afternoon at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons (2-0) relied on a balanced offensive attack to control the non-conference matchup with the Spartans (0-2), notching 252 yards through the air and 161 yards on the ground.

https://godeacs.com/news/2021/9/11/football-wake-forest-defeats-norfolk-state-at-truist-field-41-16.aspx

Furman Paladins Shut Out Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 26-0

COOKEVILLE TENN. — Devin Wynn ran for two touchdowns, Timmy Bleekrode kicked four field goals, and Furman’s defense notched the program’s first shutout in 17 seasons in blanking Tennessee Tech, 26-0, at Tucker Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

https://furmanpaladins.com/news/2021/9/11/football-furman-shuts-out-tennessee-tech-26-0.aspx

Duke Blue Devils Power Past NC A&T Aggies 45-17

DURHAM – A three-touchdown performance by senior Mataeo Durant and two rushing scores by graduate student Gunnar Holmberg helped propel Duke past North Carolina A&T, 45-17, on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

https://goduke.com/news/2021/9/11/football-duke-powers-past-north-carolina-a-t-45-17.aspx

Elon Phoenix Stops Campbell Camels 24-23

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Elon football team rallied from a 10-point deficit and then held off a late charge to defeat Campbell 24-23 Saturday night. Down 24-17, Campbell scored a touchdown with just 71 seconds remaining in the game but the Elon defense, which came up big all night, swamped quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams to extinguish a two-point conversion attempt.

https://elonphoenix.com/news/2021/9/11/elon-football-stops-two-point-conversion-to-beat-campbell-24-23.aspx

Davidson Wildcats Down Shaw Bears 28-26

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Davidson opened its 2021 home slate with a 28-26 victory over in-state foe Shaw Saturday night inside Richardson Stadium. The Wildcats recorded a total 310 rushing yards with senior running back Coy Williams leading the way with 74 yards and two touchdowns.

https://davidsonwildcats.com/news/2021/9/11/football-davidson-downs-shaw-28-26-in-home-opener.aspx

NC Central Eagles Suffer First Loss At Marshall Thundering Herd 44-10

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – Playing in his home state of West Virginia for the first time since transferring from Saturday night’s opponent, Marshall University, North Carolina Central University sophomore running back Latrell Collier scored NCCU’s lone touchdown in a 44-10 loss to the Thundering Herd.

https://nccueaglepride.com/news/2021/9/12/football-nccu-suffers-seasons-first-loss-at-marshall.aspx

Western Carolina Falls At #4 Oklahoma 76-0

NORMAN, OK. – Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as fourth-ranked Oklahoma rebounded from a sluggish season opener against Tulane, downing Western Carolina 76-0 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

https://catamountsports.com/news/2021/9/11/western-carolina-football-falls-at-no-4-oklahoma.aspx

Charleston Southern Rolls Over The Citadel 38-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Garris Schwarting matched several school and conference records, playing a factor in all five Charleston Southern scores, as the Bucs rolled to a 38-21 season-opening victory at rival The Citadel Saturday afternoon at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

http://www.csusports.com/news/2021/9/11/football-bucs-win-opener-behind-quick-start-schwartings-record-tying-day.aspx