Pianos For Peace Festival Comes To Queens University Of Charlotte

Pianos for Peace, in partnership with Queens University of Charlotte and Qatar-USA Year of Culture, will launch its annual outdoor festival and community arts program with a public unveiling of painted pianos on the International Day of Peace Tuesday, Sept. 21.

After the outdoor festival, all of the pianos will be donated to Charlotte public schools and nursing homes where Queens University students, local artists, and volunteers are invited to engage with the recipients in musical programs.

https://www.queens.edu/news/2021/pianos-for-peace-charlotte.html