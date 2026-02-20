Central Piedmont Theatre Presents “The Curious Savage” From Feb. 20

Parr Center, Theater

Ethel P. Savage’s late husband has left her $10,000,000. She plans to give the fortune away so other people can pursue their “foolish dreams.” Her greedy stepchildren (trying to force her to hand over the inheritance) have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters. While her stepchildren plot and scheme, Mrs. Savage finds kindness and joy in the gentle residents of her new home.

BOGO Adult tickets Thursday evening show only.

SHOW TIMES

20 Feb 2026

7:30PM

21 Feb 2026

7:30PM

22 Feb 2026

2:30PM

26 Feb 2026

7:30PM

27 Feb 2026

7:30PM

28 Feb 2026

7:30PM

1 Mar 2026

2:30PM

MORE >>>