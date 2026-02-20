U.S. News & World Report Ranks Charlotte Cato College Of Education #1 — Again

For the third year in a row, Cato College of Education at UNC Charlotte leads the state of North Carolina in online education graduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report, tying for the No. 1 spot with NC State. Ranking No. 18 overall, Charlotte is tied with peers like NC State, UMass-Lowell, Auburn and Georgia.

This marks five consecutive years Cato College has ranked in the top 25 for online graduate education. Dean Malcolm B. Butler said, “Our consistently high rankings year after year demonstrate that Cato College is the place for teachers, school leaders and counselors to sharpen their skills and elevate their education as graduate students. The rankings are proof positive that hiring a Niner grad for your school district or organization is a strong investment in your students, clients, families and community.”

The Master’s in Special Education program also was recognized, tying for No. 12 nationally and tying for best in North Carolina for online graduate special education programs. This is the third year inside US News’ top 20 for Special Education, and the third year of consecutive increases, improving one spot from No. 13 in 2025.

Program concentration coordinator Michael Matthews said, “This recognition speaks to the excellent work that our alumni are doing in the schools, in the community and in their work with children across North Carolina and beyond. Our peers recognize the high quality of our faculty and their extensive professional engagement in and ongoing contributions to the field.”

ABA concentration coordinator Ya-yu Lo agreed, highlighting the relevance of the coursework, the interactive course delivery where students learn from instructors, peers and course material, and the high quality of the embedded support specifically for online students, which all contribute to both the rankings and the results alumni experience in the field. She added, “Prospective students often choose our program due to its reputation for outstanding faculty, the relevant preparation it offers for their careers and the affordability of pursuing an advanced degree.”

Cato College also played a part in the University’s overall No. 4 ranking for online bachelor’s programs, with the online B.A. in Elementary Education – TA to Teacher pathway as one of 11 recognized programs. The pathway to help elementary teacher assistants transition to teachers has been so successful that the college is expanding the program to an additional degree offering, a new online B.A. in Special Education – General Curriculum. The new degree is specifically designed for special education teacher assistants to become teachers of record.

