Mystique Ro Makes History As First Queens University Athlete To Compete In Olympic Winter Games

From Albright Hall to The Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, the Queens University of Charlotte community was united in pride, rooting for alumna Mystique Ro ’16 as she competed in the women’s skeleton and mixed team relay events at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Navigating every high-speed turn with precision, the world-class athlete showcased the grit and determination of a true Royal.

Ro finished 15th overall in the women’s skeleton and 7th in the mixed team event alongside partner Austin Florian. While she didn’t reach the podium this time, her journey to the Olympics is a remarkable story of dedication, perseverance, and athletic excellence.

“Watching Mystique compete at the Olympics was a profoundly proud moment for the entire Queens community,” said President Jesse Cureton ‘02. “She remains an inspiration to us all, and her journey will undoubtedly motivate future generations of Royals to pursue their dreams with the same unwavering passion.”

A Landmark Moment for the Royals

Ro’s appearance in Italy was also a landmark moment for the university. She makes history as the first Black athlete from Queens University to compete at the Games, and the first Royal to compete in the Olympic Winter Games. As the eighth Queens athlete to suit up for the Olympic or Paralympic Games, she has solidified her place among our most elite alumni.

During her time at Queens, Ro was a record-setting athlete, racing on the fastest women’s 4×100 relay team in school history and securing top 10 all-time marks in the indoor 60-meter dash and outdoor 100 and 400-meter hurdles.

“We are very proud of the way Mystique represented the Queens Royals and Team USA on the global stage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026,” said Athletics Director Cherie Swarthout. “She truly showed up in a high-quality way to compete against the best athletes in the world, and we couldn’t have asked for more. We can’t wait for her next visit to campus so that we can celebrate her accomplishments!”

In an interview with The National Collegiate Athletic Association, Ro reminisced on her time in Charlotte. “Queens took me in when I needed support,” she said. “They helped me develop my skills as a track and field student-athlete, and then from there, I was able to build the skills I would later need that I didn’t know at the time for skeleton — which are bouncing back through different things and just being pivotal.”

Living Our Motto: “Not to be Served, but to Serve”

As an alumna, Ro continues to embody the Queens motto through her work as the founder and CEO of the Project Push for Gold Fund. The nonprofit was established to provide bobsled and skeleton athletes with the essential equipment needed to train and compete safely, from the recreational level all the way to the elite world stage.

In a recent Instagram post, the organization encouraged its followers to stay adaptable and remain willing to pivot, a philosophy Ro lived firsthand as she transitioned from a standout track athlete at Queens to a world-class skeleton competitor. Whether on the track or in her community work, the Queens community will continue to be on the sidelines rooting for Ro every step of the way.

