Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network Honors Exceptional Graduates In 10 Under Ten Awards

Ten standout recent graduates took center stage at UNC Charlotte’s eighth annual 10 Under Ten Awards on Thursday, Feb. 19, filling the Popp Martin Student Union with Niner pride.



Each year, the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network honors graduates from the past decade who not only excel in their careers but make a meaningful impact through volunteerism and philanthropy.



10 Under Ten Award recipients



Bilkis Banu ’21 Ph.D. is a technology development manager at Duke Energy, where she leads modeling and simulation efforts within the emerging technology group. She evaluates, tests and validates next‑generation power‑grid technologies that support Duke Energy’s regulated operations, with a specialization in integrating emerging power systems using hardware‑in‑the‑loop simulation to accelerate real‑world deployment.

Banu invests deeply in workforce development, mentoring future engineers through the CAPER project and expanding access to high‑quality learning tools by donating advanced power‑system simulation platforms to UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center. She earned her Ph.D. from the William States Lee College of Engineering.

Mukulika Bose ’22 Ph.D. is a research investigator at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. A cancer biologist with more than a decade of translational research experience, she studies tumor heterogeneity, metastasis and therapy resistance using patient‑derived models and advanced single‑cell imaging. At MD Anderson, Bose leads NIH‑ and DOD‑funded precision oncology projects, working closely with clinicians and multidisciplinary teams to bridge laboratory discovery with meaningful clinical impact.



Originally from Kolkata, India, Bose is a first‑generation scientist who graduated at the top of her class, earning national honors and competitive research fellowships. At UNC Charlotte, she became the University’s first recipient of the Phi Kappa Phi National Dissertation Fellowship and completed her Ph.D. in biological sciences from the Klein College of Science with eight first‑author publications.



Kalin Devone ’15 is a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores social culture and collective influence. Blending realism with expressive mark-making, she creates vivid portraiture and figurative paintings defined by layered brushstrokes and bold color. Devone also works at large scale, integrating digital and aerosol techniques to bring her practice into contemporary and public spaces.

Devone’s collaborations include projects with the PGA Tour, PUMA, Modelo and Formula 1. In 2019, Devone curated her first solo exhibition, Perpetual. Recent exhibitions include The Renaissance of Brooklyn, Local Street at The Mint Museum, My Presence Is Present at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and Role Play at UNC Charlotte. She is an adjunct lecturer in the College of Arts + Architecture at UNC Charlotte and earned her bachelor of fine arts with a concentration in painting from the University.



Taylor Faulkner ’19 serves as a program director in UNC Charlotte’s School of Professional Studies, where she works closely with faculty, staff and community partners to create professional development programs that strengthen our workforce and support lifelong learning. She previously led Charlotte’s Camps on Campus program, guiding its growth, supporting student employees and expanding youth engagement. Faulkner also launched the program’s first crowdfunding campaign, opening the door for more families across the region to access high‑quality camp experiences.



Faulkner began her career as a first‑grade teacher in Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools. She brings a spirit of collaboration, continuous improvement and a passion for educational access to everything she does. Faulkner earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the Cato College of Education and is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education administration at Appalachian State University.



Kaitlyn Linscheid ’20 is an art teacher at Matthews Elementary who is passionate about helping students grow not only as artists, but as creative thinkers with a voice. Each year, Kaitlyn transforms her school into a vibrant gallery, curating a massive art show featuring more than 1,600 pieces of student work. It’s a celebration of imagination, individuality and the belief that every child deserves to see their creativity valued.

Linscheid was named the 2025 Teacher of the Year and has received both the Arts and Science Council of Charlotte’s Cato Excellence in Teaching Award and the Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools Up and Coming Arts Educator Award. She earned her bachelor of fine arts from the College of Arts + Architecture.



Austin McNeill ’18 is an independent singer‑songwriter blending country, rock and soul with a contemporary edge. His love for music began at just five years old in a small church choir, where he first discovered the spark that would shape his life. His debut EP Carolina put him on the map, and his breakout single “Ridin’ Highways” was featured during the 2023 CMT Awards. McNeill was also chosen to be a Tractor Supply Emerging Artist in 2023.



McNeill has shared the stage with Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Kip Moore and Maddie & Tae, and has performed at iconic venues including the Grand Ole Opry, Bridgestone Arena and AT&T Stadium. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing analytics from UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business.

Nkosi Muse ’17 is an environmental fellow at Harvard University’s Center for the Environment, where he advances policy solutions that safeguard human health, productivity and infrastructure from the impacts of climate change, with a particular focus on extreme heat. Muse transferred to UNC Charlotte in 2014, and in the spring of 2016 was initiated into the Epsilon Zeta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He earned his bachelor of science in meteorology from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.



After Charlotte, Muse completed a post‑baccalaureate fellowship in Berkeley, California, earned a master’s of science degree in geoscience from Georgia State University and a Ph.D. in environmental science and policy from the University of Miami. Across his academic and professional journey, Muse applies a justice‑centered lens to ensure that the needs of historically marginalized communities are heard and included in policy and decision-making processes.



Jeffrey Powell ’18 M.S. is the founder and president of The Helping Hand Project, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with limb differences. In 2017, he came to UNC Charlotte, where he partnered with Richard Chi, associate professor of biological sciences, and David Wilson, professor of software and information systems, to establish a new student chapter of the organization. The chapter focuses on designing and producing 3D-printed prosthetic arms and hands for children, often tailored to their favorite superheroes or personal interests.

During his time at UNC Charlotte, Powell earned his master’s degree in biology from the Klein College of Science, which helped pave the way for his acceptance to medical school at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He is now training to become a vitreoretinal surgeon.

Fernando Mayoral Ramírez ’18 MBA is a marketing strategist, entrepreneur and community leader who drives growth through product innovation and strategic promotion. He is the founder and president of YourPartyOnline.com and YourPromotionOnline, platforms that help small businesses and community organizations succeed through marketing, event planning and digital promotion.



Ramirez has built partnerships with key regional organizations including the Latin American Coalition, Prospera, the Women’s Business Center of Charlotte, CMS, CPCC, the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte and La Noticia. His work has earned recognition as a Charlotte Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree and was featured in the City of Charlotte’s #30DaysOfBiz initiative. Fernando holds a dual MBA in global business strategy from the Belk College of Business and EGADE Business School.

C. Emmanuel Wright ’21 is the innovation manager for curriculum at The Hidden Genius Project in Oakland, California, driving the creation of dynamic, culturally grounded learning experiences for Black male youth across multiple cities. His work blends practical skill‑building with storytelling and policy insight to shape education that leads to real‑world impact.



A veteran, Wright brings a service‑driven, systems‑minded approach to leadership. He has supported national research and policy efforts with the University of North Carolina System and the American Council on Education, focusing on student success and community engagement. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and later graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where he was selected as the student commencement speaker.

