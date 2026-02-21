Charlotte Department of Theatre Presents “The Slumber Party” Feb. 21-22

Sat, Feb 21, 2026 | 2pm

Sat, Feb 21, 2026 | 7pm

Sun, Feb 22, 2026 | 2pm

Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Slumber Party is the story of five friends. As children, they experienced first loves, heart breaks, the changes of life together. They endured family struggles, bouts with racism, the joy of one’s pregnancy and then separation. Now, some six years later, they gather again for a slumber party that results in an evening of awakenings and revelations.

There will also be a talkback with the playwright, E. Claudette Freeman, following the 2pm performance of The Slumber Party on Saturday, 2/21.

by E. Claudette Freeman

Directed by Margarette Joyner

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8-$18 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Closed captioning will be available at all performances. Further instructions on accessing the captions on your smartphone will be available upon arrival. Captioning is powered by CCTheater, from AccessTech, LLC.

