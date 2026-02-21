Hadley Templeton Discovers An Environment Built On Teamwork In Charlotte’s M.S. In Management

By HADLEY TEMPLETON

After completing a B.A. in Japanese and communication studies, I realized that mastering the language of business is essential to achieving my dream of working abroad in global marketing. I wanted a graduate program that would challenge me, broaden my perspective and help me translate my humanities background into real-world impact. That search led me to UNC Charlotte’s M.S. in Management (MSM) program.

Since joining, I have discovered long-lasting friendships and networking opportunities I never imagined. The MSM program creates an environment built on teamwork, reflection and shared problem-solving. Many of our projects mirror real corporate scenarios, which helps us understand how individuals and teams behave in fast-paced, high-stakes settings. These experiences have shown me that management is as much about people as it is about strategy.

Transitioning from the humanities to business is not random. It has become a strategic upgrade. Business is not only about numbers; it is also about the language you use with people. Understanding cultural nuances, communication barriers and interpersonal dynamics is at the core of effective management. My background in language and culture has become one of my greatest strengths in the classroom and in professional conversations.

As an ambassador for the MSM program, I have the privilege of showing students that you do not need a traditional finance or marketing background to make waves in the business world. My cohort is incredibly diverse, with students from fields ranging from history to exercise science. Each of us brings a different lens to the program, and together we are proving that a unique perspective is a powerful advantage in a global working city like Charlotte, North Carolina.

The program has also given me access to Charlotte’s thriving business community. Through guest speakers, career coaching and industry events, I have been able to connect with professionals who are shaping the region’s future. These interactions have helped me see how my skills can translate into roles I had never considered before.

I am applying my knowledge in ways I never expected, and I have realized that sometimes the most unconventional paths lead to the most exciting destinations. The MSM program has helped me grow not only as a student but also as a future leader who is ready to contribute to organizations that value global thinking and human-centered communication. Go Niners!

