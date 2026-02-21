Sunday, February 22, 2026
Voices Of Disability Film Showcase At Central Piedmont Feb. 21

 21 Feb 2026 / 6pm

Tate Hall

A Curated film program highlighting and showcasing the perspectives and experiences of people with disabilities through authentic storytelling. 

Feature Film:  “The Power to Move” by Thomas Quitter- Join us for the inspired exploration of movement, resilience, and human connection. 

Short Film: ” Up-Syndrome’ by Grayson Reed– Up-Syndrome is a documentary about a Colorado resident with Down Syndrome who dreamed of being a filmmaker. 

Short Film:  “Quad Life” by David Jeffers– a local award-winning film that offers a raw and honest portrayal of life as a quadriplegic. More importantly, it’s a powerful story brimming with hope, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.  

