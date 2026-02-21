SOAR Aerial Competition At Central Piedmont Feb. 21-22

Dale F. Halton Theatre at CPCC – Charlotte, NC

SHOW TIMES

21 Feb 2026

8:30 AM

22 Feb 2026

9 AM

SOAR Aerial Competition is the Carolina’s Family-Friendly Aerial Competition for all ages & levels.

SOAR’s vision is to strive to offer an opportunity for aerialists of all levels & ages to perform and compete in a wholesome, family-friendly, studio-oriented environment.

To Studio Owners:

An Open Line of Communication

Online Registration

Adjudication Awards

Welcome Package

Fair Judging

Personal Experience with Faculty

Studio Incentives

To Aerialists:

A Fun and Professional Environment that Instills Growth

Judges that Smile at You While You Are Competing

Awards that You Can Be Proud Of

Onstage Games During Judges Breaks for the Aerialist

More Performance Experience Bettering You as an Aerialist

A Competitive Environment with a Positive Experience For Everyone

To Parents:

A Kind and Professional Environment that Cultivates Performance and Holistic Growth

Modest Costume, Music & Choreography Requirements

To Love Your Children as if They Were Our Own!

