SOAR Aerial Competition At Central Piedmont Feb. 21-22
Dale F. Halton Theatre at CPCC – Charlotte, NC
SHOW TIMES
- 21 Feb 2026
- 8:30 AM
- 22 Feb 2026
- 9 AM
SOAR Aerial Competition is the Carolina’s Family-Friendly Aerial Competition for all ages & levels.
SOAR’s vision is to strive to offer an opportunity for aerialists of all levels & ages to perform and compete in a wholesome, family-friendly, studio-oriented environment.
To Studio Owners:
- An Open Line of Communication
- Online Registration
- Adjudication Awards
- Welcome Package
- Fair Judging
- Personal Experience with Faculty
- Studio Incentives
To Aerialists:
- A Fun and Professional Environment that Instills Growth
- Judges that Smile at You While You Are Competing
- Awards that You Can Be Proud Of
- Onstage Games During Judges Breaks for the Aerialist
- More Performance Experience Bettering You as an Aerialist
- A Competitive Environment with a Positive Experience For Everyone
To Parents:
- A Kind and Professional Environment that Cultivates Performance and Holistic Growth
- Modest Costume, Music & Choreography Requirements
- To Love Your Children as if They Were Our Own!