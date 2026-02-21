Sunday, February 22, 2026
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

SOAR Aerial Competition At Central Piedmont Feb. 21-22

Dale F. Halton Theatre at CPCC – Charlotte, NC

SHOW TIMES

  •  21 Feb 2026
  •  8:30 AM
  •  22 Feb 2026
  •  9 AM

SOAR Aerial Competition is the Carolina’s Family-Friendly Aerial Competition for all ages & levels.

SOAR’s vision is to strive to offer an opportunity for aerialists of all levels & ages to perform and compete in a wholesome, family-friendly, studio-oriented environment. 

To Studio Owners:

  •    An Open Line of Communication
  •    Online Registration
  •     Adjudication Awards
  •    Welcome Package
  •    Fair Judging
  •    Personal Experience with Faculty
  •    Studio Incentives

To Aerialists:

  •     A Fun and Professional Environment that Instills Growth
  •     Judges that Smile at You While You Are Competing
  •     Awards that You Can Be Proud Of
  •     Onstage Games During Judges Breaks for the Aerialist
  •     More Performance Experience Bettering You as an Aerialist
  •     A Competitive Environment with a Positive Experience For Everyone

To Parents:

  •   A Kind and Professional Environment that Cultivates Performance and Holistic Growth
  •   Modest Costume, Music & Choreography Requirements
  •   To Love Your Children as if They Were Our Own!

