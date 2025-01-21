Central Piedmont Truist Honors Scholars Exceeding Expectations

Central Piedmont Community College Truist Honors Scholars are accomplishing goals faster than anticipated by bringing the Honors Program Foundations of experiential learning, research, global learning, leadership, and technology literacy to life.

Two of the scholars developed and presented dissertation-style proposals for the National Association of African American Studies & Affiliates (NAAAS) Annual Conference and followed that by publishing their works. Former Alumni Scholar Angelika Nicole Santero has been published once, and our current scholar Tiffany Zamora has been published twice.

Scholars are encouraged to dream big and are supported to bring those dreams to life. The practices and processes required to develop a research article include high-quality enrichment experiences that prepare scholars for four-year universities and the workforce, which value higher-order thinking skills and research abilities.

Also notable is these scholars used their experiences to prepare their fellow scholars for academic conference presentations.

Santero is currently at UNC Charlotte, pursuing a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Her dissertation was titled “Exploration of the Impact of Climate Change, Environmental Health, and Their Impact on Mental Health and Well-being.”

Zamora’s dissertations were called “An Exploratory Study of Cultural Betrayal Trauma from Clergy-perpetrated Sexual Abuse of Adults in the Black Church” and “Language as Power: A Labeling Theory Perspective on Adult Clergy Sexual Abuse Discourse.”

