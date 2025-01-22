Calvin Cupini Selected For Prestigious Charlotte Alumni Award

In December 2024, Calvin Cupini, was one of 10 alumni of UNC Charlotte who was selected as a recipient of the 2024 “10 Under Ten” Award by the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network. The GOLD (Graduates of the Last Decade) Alumni Network describes the 10 Under Ten as alumni who have “not only made significant impacts and contributions in their professional careers, but are also heavily involved in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy.”

Calvin Cupini, an Investment director at Activate, is an alumnus of the Department of Earth, Environmental, and Geographical Sciences after having finished his BS in Earth and Environmental Sciences in 2019. There will be a Dinner/Ceremony on campus on Thursday February 20 for all 10 Under Ten awardees. Dr. Brian Magi describes how one of our own graduates earned the 10 Under Ten.

MORE >>>