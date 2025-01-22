Charlotte STORM Club Sends 22 Undergraduates To AMS Conference

With the support of the STORM club, SGA, the Department of EEGS, and Carla Ashton, STORM was able to send 22 undergraduates to the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society’s conference from January 10-12, 2025 in New Orleans, LA. In addition to the students, four meteorology faculty also attended: Terry Shirley, Matt Eastin, Casey Davenport, and Ian Chang.

Several undergraduates presented research from summer REU programs that were completed at UNC Charlotte, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Utah. Students took part in a number of engaging sessions, breakouts, speed networking, a recruitment fair, poster presentations, and had some time to explore the culture and food of New Orleans.

The Student Organization of Meteorology (STORM) at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) is a club that educates students about weather and meteorology. STORM is an official chapter of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

