Queens University Of Charlotte Remembers Jo DeWitt Wilson

By QUEENS UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

Queens University of Charlotte Trustee Emerita Jo DeWitt Wilson ’59 was a lifelong learner, curious world traveler, and business innovator who left a lasting impact on the Queens community and beyond.

Her passion for Queens began during her time as a student and continued throughout her life. She served on the Board of Trustees for more than a decade and established the Jo DeWitt International Student Travel Fund to memorialize her love of travel and education.

Jo had a long and impressive career, beginning in retail with Belk Stores Services, then started her own retail consulting firm. Following the death of her father, she became president of The North Carolina Motor Speedway, making her one of the first female track presidents in NASCAR history. She was also a dedicated arts supporter and an active member of the Moore County Arts Council.

Jo’s adventurous spirit and dedication to Queens University will be dearly missed. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at Queens University’s Belk Chapel. Following the service, there will be a gathering of friends and family in the McInnes Rotunda at Belk Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jo DeWitt Endowed International Adventurer Fund at Queens University or the Moore County Arts Council.

MORE >>>