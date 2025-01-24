Central Piedmont Truist Honors Scholars Participate In The 31st Annual MLK Breakfast

On MLK Day 2025, Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars embraced the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the 31st Annual MLK Breakfast. This inspiring event, hosted by the YMCA, was a morning filled with reflection, gratitude, and calls to action. Two of our amazing scholars had the honor of contributing in a powerful way, sharing their voices and perspectives with the community.

A Morning of Inspiration and Reflection

Tia-Tamera L. led the audience in a heartfelt prayer, reminding everyone of Dr. King’s unwavering message of love:

“Loving one another and recognizing the humanity within us all, despite any trivial differences, is what keeps peace alive.”

Nija highlighted Dr. King’s enduring legacy and reflected on how his work has shaped our world—and our own Central Piedmont community. She shared:

“If you did not know, Central Piedmont is a product of an HBCU (Mecklenburg College) and a PWI (Central Industrial Education Center) merging into an integrated community college in 1963. Learning this information helped me understand what Dr. King meant when he said, ‘We are not makers of history, we are made by history.’ I would not have gone to college if it was not for this school, so for me, it means the world that we are all able to stand together today.”

These moments reminded everyone in attendance of the importance of unity, education, and honoring the past while shaping a brighter future.

Other Highlights from the Event

Speakers inspired us with their powerful words and stories:

The young poet who spoke of hope and passion.

Rickey Price, who urged us to visualize and imagine, persevere, practice mental toughness, and push forward.

The YMCA continues to play a vital role in our community, offering spaces to grow, connect, and reflect on shared values.

A Message for All of Us

As the day reminded us: Together, we are stronger. Our differences—our unique perspectives, experiences, and stories—are what make our nation great. Education teaches us that we have so much more to learn from one another.

