STEM Career Fair At Charlotte Focuses On Opportunities Jan 30

Thursday, January 30, 202510:00AM – 2:00PM

Student Activity Center, Charlotte’s University-area campus

Large career fair focused on opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math; open to all majors and all class levels. Connect with 125 employers and grad programs offering full-time jobs, internships, and co-ops. Attendees include Fortune 100 companies, nonprofits, government agencies, and local businesses.

The career fair holds value for students at all levels:

Seniors can connect with employers for full-time, post-grad positions.

Sophomores & Juniors can meet employers offering internships and co-ops.

Freshmen can explore career options by talking with professionals and get a head-start on applying for internships.

Graduate students will find full-time and internship opportunities with 50% of fair employers.

