Perry Family Broadcast Studio At Queens University Is State Of The Art

Supported by Brandon and Karen Perry, the Perry Family Broadcast Studio at Queens is a cutting-edge facility that is now a cornerstone of hands-on learning, particularly for students in sports communication, multimedia production, and related fields. It’s proof of the role athletics can play in enhancing a university’s academics.

The studio has quickly become an invaluable resource for students, faculty, and the Queens University Sports Network (QUSN), facilitating the production of live broadcasts for hundreds of athletic events annually. Over the past year and a half, more than 50 students have worked behind the scenes running cameras, graphics, audio, and more for 250+ events for Queens Athletics. From ESPN+ streams to YouTube showcases, the Perry Family Broadcast Studio plays a vital role in putting Queens Athletics on the national stage.

Beyond its role in broadcasting games, the Perry Family Broadcast Studio has become a hub for academic innovation. Faculty members in the Knight School of Communication have integrated the studio into their curriculum, offering students opportunities to gain practical, industry-aligned skills.

Professor Chris Garcia emphasizes the studio’s unique value: “Within my Sports Communication course, I find it important to emphasize the diverse skillsets required by students who dream of working in the sports media industry. Job listings for entry-level positions at media organizations such as ESPN often highlight their preference for candidates who have a holistic understanding of the sports industry. Given this trend, students who aspire to work in sports media must ensure that they are not only experts in the subject – but also knowledgeable and aware of the practical work that goes into organizing, managing, and broadcasting a live sports event.”

One student in Professor Garcia’s class shared, “Since I want to be a broadcaster getting all the experience I can will help when I am looking for jobs in the future. I have enjoyed every event I have worked… I can’t wait to see what else I do while working with QUSN.”

Similarly, Professor Joe Cornelius incorporates the studio into his multimedia production courses. “The practical assignments equip students with essential skills they can immediately apply in professional settings. These hands-on experiences not only enhance their resumes but also closely mirror the competencies required for careers in the sports broadcasting industry. The diverse opportunities available allow students to explore various pathways within sports communication, preparing them for success in the field,” he explains, adding, “When the students report back to me regarding their experience of working in the broadcast studio with the Queens Sports Network, they are consistently excited, engaged, and yearn for more work!”

The collaboration doesn’t stop there. Athletics is making plans to launch a certificate in partnership with the sports management and marketing programs. The certificate will formalize the pathways students can take to explore careers in sports television production, communications, and beyond.

For students, the Perry Family Broadcast Studio is a gateway to real-world learning that translates to job-ready skills, with some finding their professional aspirations clarified through their work in the studio.

Catherine Thompson ’25 and Emily Thompson ’25—twins and seniors—both work with the studio and study Sports Communication. Catherine describes how the experience has reshaped her career ambitions. “Working in the studio has prepared me for my future career.” When she first started, she wanted to be in front of the camera. Now, working with the graphics machine and occasionally operating audio or camera, she feels behind the scenes is a better fit for her. This spring, she expects the opportunity to produce or direct.

Emily echoes this sentiment, reporting that the skills she’s gained by running cameras, managing audio, and creating graphics are invaluable. “Working games through the studio has shown me a basis for how bigger productions are run.”

Students in the Sports Production Club where Catherine and Emily are Co-Presidents also play an integral role in QUSN’s operations, volunteering as camera operators, audio technicians, and even producers. These experiences allow students to contribute to high-profile events, including the ASUN Tip-Off and playoff games.

Jim Piscitelli is the assistant athletic director for broadcasting, overseeing each of the student volunteers. He has more than 20 years of experience working in sports television, proving himself as a mentor for those involved in the studio. Under his direction, the professional-grade equipment is used to create a workflow that mirrors those used by major networks like ESPN, NBC, and Fox. He notes that the studio’s design prepares students for the rigors of the industry, running the productions at a level comparable to national broadcasts. For the students, Piscitelli gives credit to their tenacity. “If they can get through a live sports broadcast, they should be able to handle just about anything.”

Piscitelli also highlights the broader impact of the studio: “Our productions allow family, friends, and fans to watch Royals sporting events, even if they can’t attend in person. The Perry Family Broadcast Studio has elevated our transition to Division I, ensuring our broadcasts are on par with other top-tier programs.”

The Perry Family Broadcast Studio exemplifies how philanthropy can elevate a university’s academic and athletic profile, merging hands-on learning opportunities with state-of-the-art resources and expert mentorship. Through the studio, students transform classroom concepts into real-world applications, gaining the skills and confidence to excel in competitive industries. Brandon and Karen Perry’s generosity is helping Queens fulfill its mission to prepare students for lives of achievement, leadership, and service while simultaneously showcasing the athletic excellence of its Division I program.

Cherie Swarthout, athletic director, shared, “The Perry family’s transformative gift to enhance our broadcast studio will elevate our ability to share the stories of our student-athletes, elevate the viewing experience for our fans, and provide invaluable learning opportunities for our students. We are grateful for Brandon and Karen’s unwavering commitment to supporting innovation and education. Their generosity will leave a lasting legacy, and we are honored by their investment in our future.”

As Queens continues to shine on the national stage, the Perry Family Broadcast Studio stands as a testament to innovation and opportunity. It’s more than a facility—it’s where students discover their passions, refine their talents, and lay the foundation for their futures. It’s a space that celebrates the achievements of our student-athletes, offering high-quality game-day coverage that puts Queens in the spotlight as an institution of excellence.

We invite you to tune into a Royals game and think about the community that makes it all possible. From the donors who invest in our university, to the staff who make it happen, to the students learning behind the scenes, and the athletes who take center stage—it’s a production worth watching.

By Queens University Advancement