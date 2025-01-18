Letter From Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Reveals Deep Connections “For The Love Of Charlotte”

Dear Niner Nation,

Welcome back to campus! I hope the winter break provided much needed rest and rejuvenation for each of you.

As we begin this new year, there is so much to celebrate and look forward to at UNC Charlotte. From the anticipated confirmation of our status as a top-tier research university to the excitement of our new head football coach, Tim Albin, leading our Charlotte 49ers to new heights, the next 12 months hold great promise. Our continued climb in the U.S. News and World Report rankings and the growing momentum of our For the Love of Charlotte fundraising campaign reflect our shared commitment to building a strong, vibrant future.

At the heart of all this progress is our people—those who make Niner Nation truly special. It’s the students pursuing their dreams, the faculty pushing the boundaries of innovation and discovery, and the staff who keep our University thriving. It is all of you! For the Love of Charlotte isn’t just about raising funds; it’s an opportunity to rediscover (or discover) what makes UNC Charlotte an extraordinary place for each of us. It’s about deepening connections and ensuring that you have found your community on our campus.

Over the coming months, you’ll hear more about new initiatives and opportunities designed to help every member of Niner Nation connect, contribute and grow. Whether this is your first year at UNC Charlotte or your twenty-first, please know you belong here and you are important as we continue to shape our University.

Here’s to a year of connection, collaboration and celebration. Together, we are unstoppable.Thank you, and best wishes for an extraordinary 2025!

Go Niners!

Sincerely,

Sharon L. Gaber

Chancellor

