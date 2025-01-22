UNC Charlotte Ranked #1 In Online Education

UNC Charlotte has been recognized as first in the state and among the nation’s best in online education, earning the No. 3 spot (tie) on U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees rankings, released Jan. 21. This marks a climb of four spots from 2024 and solidifies Charlotte’s position as the top-ranked institution in North Carolina for online undergraduate programs.

The No. 3 ranking reflects the quality of UNC Charlotte’s 10 fully online bachelor’s degree completion programs, designed specifically for students with prior college credit. These programs include:

Nursing (RN-to-BSN)

Elementary Education (Teaching Assistant to Teacher)

Respiratory Therapy

Fire and Safety Engineering Technology

Professional Studies

Sociology

Political Science

Health Systems Management

Business Administration

Social Work

By offering accessible, flexible pathways for degree completion, UNC Charlotte continues to meet the needs of today’s students while maintaining a commitment to academic excellence.

Graduate programs shine nationally

UNC Charlotte’s online master’s programs also received significant recognition in the 2025 rankings:

Education: No. 9 (tie)

Nursing: No. 21 (tie)

Engineering: No. 63 (tie)

Additionally, the Cato College of Education achieved national prominence in two specialty areas:

Special Education: No. 13

Curriculum & Instruction: No. 15 (tie)

Expanding access to education

Over the last five years, enrollment in UNC Charlotte’s fully online programs grew 44%, contributing to nearly half of the University’s overall 5% enrollment growth during that time. With more than 50 online degree and certificate programs, UNC Charlotte Online empowers professionals to advance their careers while balancing other responsibilities. From bachelor’s degree completion to advanced graduate studies and professional development certificates, these offerings provide flexible, high-quality opportunities for a diverse population of learners.

“This recognition reflects UNC Charlotte’s unwavering dedication to creating innovative, accessible education for students across North Carolina and beyond,” said Provost Jennifer Troyer. “Our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional online programs that meet the needs of today’s learners.”

National recognition for excellence

The U.S. News Best Online Programs rankings, now in its 12th year, evaluated more than 1,600 programs nationwide. The rankings are based on metrics specific to online learning, including student engagement, faculty training, and support services.

This recognition is one of many recent achievements for UNC Charlotte. In September, the University climbed 15 spots to No. 81 (tie) among public universities in the U.S. News2025 Best Colleges rankings, further solidifying its position as a top-tier research university.

