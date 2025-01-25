Charlotte’s Indya Barginere and Violet Drinkwater Win U.S. Department of Energy Award

UNC Charlotte Architecture students Indya Barginere and Violet Drinkwater have won an award in the national Framing the Future: Industrial Technologies Photo Contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

For the contest, professional and amateur photographers submitted photos of the innovative technologies, processes, and people that will increase competitiveness of the U.S. industrial base and strengthen America’s economy. After six months and 125 submissions, 18 winning snapshots were selected across six categories.

Barginere and Drinkwater have been participating in microalgae concrete research in the Sustainable Façade Systems seminar taught by Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim. For their photo, which received the “Runner Up” award in the Cement and Concrete category, the students staged the algae concrete samples alongside algae and took the photo from above, using a tripod.

“These photos capture the essence of innovation and collaboration needed to transform our industrial sector and increase U.S. competitiveness abroad,” said Director Avi Shultz of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office. “Through the lenses of these talented photographers, we see not just technologies and processes, but the people driving the change toward a sustainable, prosperous future.”

Read more about the contest and see all 18 award-winning photographs at the Department of Energy website.

