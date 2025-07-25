Central Piedmont Welding Student Evan Jezek Selected For SEMA Award
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships and loan-forgiveness aid to 50 standout students and recent grads across the country — and one of Central Piedmont’s own made the list.
Who won:
Evan Jezek, Welding student at Central Piedmont, was selected as a 2025 SEMA Memorial Scholarship recipient.
Why it matters:
SEMA’s Memorial Scholarship Fund supports students pursuing careers in the automotive industry and helps current professionals at SEMA-member companies pay off student loans. This year’s awards totaled $99,500.
What they’re saying:
“This year’s scholarship recipients embody the innovative spirit, relentless drive, and unwavering passion the industry needs,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA project manager of recognition programs.
By the numbers:
50 students and recent grads received awards
$3M+ awarded since the program began in 1984
Next year’s applications open in Jan. 2026 at sema.org/scholarships
Congrats to Evan for representing Central Piedmont in a competitive national field.