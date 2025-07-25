Central Piedmont Welding Student Evan Jezek Selected For SEMA Award

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships and loan-forgiveness aid to 50 standout students and recent grads across the country — and one of Central Piedmont’s own made the list.

Who won:

Evan Jezek, Welding student at Central Piedmont, was selected as a 2025 SEMA Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Why it matters:

SEMA’s Memorial Scholarship Fund supports students pursuing careers in the automotive industry and helps current professionals at SEMA-member companies pay off student loans. This year’s awards totaled $99,500.

What they’re saying:

“This year’s scholarship recipients embody the innovative spirit, relentless drive, and unwavering passion the industry needs,” said Jose Escobar, SEMA project manager of recognition programs.

By the numbers:

50 students and recent grads received awards

$3M+ awarded since the program began in 1984

Next year’s applications open in Jan. 2026 at sema.org/scholarships

Congrats to Evan for representing Central Piedmont in a competitive national field.

