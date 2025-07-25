Unanimous Vote By Queens University Names Jesse Cureton Acting President

Queens University of Charlotte has named Jesse Cureton as the university’s acting president and CEO following a unanimous vote by the board of trustees. Cureton, who served as board chair for the university, assumes the position following the departure of Queens’ 21st president, Daniel G. Lugo, in June 2025. He will serve as acting president while the university prepares for the next phase of identifying its permanent president.

“We are incredibly fortunate that Jesse stepped forward to accept this role. His deep institutional connection and extensive leadership experience will provide critical continuity as we move forward with the national search for our next president,” said Watts Hamrick, Queens trustee and chair of the transition committee. “As anyone who has been involved in a leadership search can attest, the process is not entirely predictable. Our work has been even more challenging given the effects of the rapidly changing higher education landscape. We remain fully committed to finding the right long-term leader for Queens University.”

With Cureton’s transition to acting president, he now serves on the board in an ex officio capacity. Brandon Perry has been named the acting chair of Queens’ board of trustees. Perry joined the Queens board in 2017 and has served as chair of the finance and audit committee and, most recently, as board vice chair.

“It’s an honor to step into the role of board chair at such a significant moment for Queens,” shared Perry. “I look forward to working alongside Jesse in his new leadership role to ensure a strong path forward. His deep understanding of the institution and unwavering commitment to our mission make him well-suited to lead the university during this transition.”

Cureton previously served as the Chief Consumer Officer and Executive Vice President at Novant Health, where he spearheaded the organization’s rebranding initiative to unify the system. His leadership extended to various business areas, including payor contracting, marketing, public relations, community engagement, foundations, and corporate health. Prior to healthcare, Cureton spent 25 years at Bank of America. Cureton has held leadership roles on numerous boards, including UNC Chapel Hill, HomeTrust Bancshares, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

As acting president, Cureton will lead the university by maintaining momentum on key institutional initiatives; supporting students, faculty, and staff; overseeing financial management; and ensuring operational and academic excellence during the search for a permanent president.

“Especially as a Queens alumnus, this institution holds a special place in my heart. It helped shape who I am, and I’m honored to give back in this capacity during such a pivotal time,” said Cureton. “Serving as acting president is a privilege. I’m committed to providing steady leadership and supporting our students, faculty, and staff as we navigate this monumental transition, and I’m proud to help lay the groundwork for the university’s sustained success.”

In addition to an MBA from Queens University, Cureton has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and The Wharton School and holds a B.S. in Administration of Justice from UNC Chapel Hill.

MORE >>>