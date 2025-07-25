Charlotte’s John Daniels Leads Project To Build An Energy Innovation Future

UNC Charlotte’s efforts to build an energy innovation hub for the Carolinas continues to gain national momentum. The University’s Carolinas Engine for Grid Modernization is one of 29 semifinalists in the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines) competition — selected for a virtual site visit from more than 300 initial applicants.

The NSF Engines program supports regional coalitions focused on advancing key technologies through research, innovation and workforce development. Each semifinalist is eligible for up to $160 million in funding to implement their vision.

“Each team was selected because it brought strong public and private partners to the table and outlined a promising vision for research, innovation and workforce development in their respective regions of service, thereby advancing U.S competitiveness, national security and economic growth,” said Erwin Gianchandandi, NSF assistant director.

UNC Charlotte’s “Carolinas Engine for Grid Modernization” addresses technologies that will shape the future of power transmission, distribution and generation, including nuclear energy. Its region of service spans 36 counties in North and South Carolina and engages partner institutions dedicated to creating an energy-focused innovation ecosystem. The effort builds on a $1 million NSF development award received in 2023.

John Daniels, UNC Charlotte vice chancellor for research, is the project’s principal investigator. The co-principal investigators are Greg Needham and Robert Cox, UNC Charlotte; Ramtin Hadidi, Clemson University; and Catherine Hayes, South Carolina Research Authority.

“The recognition provided by this nomination showcases UNC Charlotte’s reputation as a research-driven powerhouse,” Daniels said. “Never before has there been such an acute demand for power — power that is delivered by an electric grid that is aging, overloaded and vulnerable. Our economy, national security and leadership in artificial intelligence depend on getting this right. How do we as a country meet this moment? And meet it quickly? We do it by harnessing that part of the U.S. that has the highest concentration of grid tech and nuclear energy assets, and get those assets working together as an engine,” said Daniels.

If selected, the next stage of the competition will be an in-person site visit. The NSF plans to announce the final list of NSF Engine awards early next year.

