Central Piedmont Honors Program Expands To Technology Literacy

Central Piedmont Community College’s Honors Program knows that technology is not just for tech majors, but is a transferable skill valued in a number of industries. Technology use is increasing and the need to understand its convenience, application, and efficiency must be a priority.

Research says that technology can support learning, collaboration, effective communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, digital citizenship, innovation, and proficiency.

Because of this, the honors program has expanded its current foundations to include technology literacy. Under this foundation, Truist Honors Scholars will expand their knowledge and use of technology for academic, professional, and practical purposes to create, curate, collaborate, and communicate in an effective, safe, and responsible manner.

Dr. Deninne Pritchett, the faculty director of the honors program, says that with the technology use increase, the honors program must respond to stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of scholars, the workforce, and higher education. A hallmark of Central Piedmont’s Honors Program is it is designed to evolve and adapt to Truist Honors Scholars’ interests and the goals of higher education, while also preparing scholars for the workforce.

Scholars will continue to have opportunities aligned with the existing foundations that emphasize hands-on learning, research, scholarship and innovation, local and global engagement, and leadership development. Adding technology literacy as a foundation is an obvious step forward preparing scholars for beyond what’s next.

