Central Piedmont’s CASA Club Partners With Carolina Breast Friends Against Breast Cancer

For the second year, Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology student group, CASA Club, partnered with Carolina Breast Friends to support the annual Pink Boots Ball at the Pink House.

What happened:

CASA Club students provided hair, makeup, and nail services

The event celebrated 28 breast cancer Survivors and Thrivers

Students had the opportunity to connect with attendees and hear their stories

Last year marked CASA Club’s first invitation to help participants prepare for the event. After a meaningful experience, students were eager to return this year and contribute again.

The Pink Boots Ball is hosted annually by Carolina Breast Friends to honor and uplift individuals impacted by breast cancer. CASA Club’s involvement reflects the college’s commitment to community engagement and service learning.

