Charlotte Cross Country Star Maddon Muhammad Is Athlete Of The Week

The American Conference announced on Tuesday (Oct. 7) that Maddon Muhammad was named the Men’s American Cross Country Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Joe Piane Classic on Oct. 3.

It’s the second time that Muhammad was earned the weekly honor this season, now one of two male runners in the American to be in category, and third time in his career that the American Conference has recognized the redshirt senior from Waxhaw, N.C. Muhammad was the leading finisher for the Niners in South Bend, taking 19th with a new best time of 23:22.3 amidst a field featuring several teams that were ranked or receiving national votes.

Muhammad’s time from South Bend, Ind. ranks as the second-best in program history at Charlotte, something noted by Head Coach Joe Lynn.

“Maddon took another solid step forward with his racing at Notre Dame, and we’re hoping to take a crack at that top time in our next few meets. The goal for all our athletes is to be racing at your best as a senior and Maddon is definitely trending that way,” Lynn stated.

Earlier this season, Muhammad was recognized as the American Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Sept. 12 after leading the way for Charlotte in a 28-point win over No. 16 North Carolina at the Queen City Invite, claiming the individual win with a time of 24:21.8. His first American Conference Weekly recognition came in 2024 after winning the Iona Paddy Doyle Meet of Champions.

