Intimate Apparel By Lynn Nottage At Charlotte Black Box Theater Oct. 23-26
- Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Sat, Oct 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
- Sat, Oct 25, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Sun, Oct 26, 2025 | 2:00pm
Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
Directed by Sidney Horton
Performances are Oct. 23-26.
The time is 1905. The place, the Lower East Side. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther Mills, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the lives of her clientele, but she yearns for a story of her own. Written by Lynn Nottage – two-time Pulitzer Prize winner — this play is a moving portrait of love, privilege, and the rich tapestry of life.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.
Check out the digital programs here.