Central Piedmont’s Hugh Dussek Offers Insights In New American Revolution Documentary
Central Piedmont History instructor Hugh Dussek is featured in Freedom’s Footsteps: A Southern Perspective to the American Revolution, a new documentary premiering Sun., Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The film airs just before the debut of Ken Burns’ American Revolution at 8 p.m.
Students, faculty, and staff are invited to a free preview event for both documentaries:
- Date: Wed., Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Halton Theater
The event offers a chance to explore Southern perspectives on the American Revolution and hear insights from a Central Piedmont faculty member featured in the film.
Reserve your spot today.