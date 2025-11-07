Central Piedmont’s Hugh Dussek Offers Insights In New American Revolution Documentary

Central Piedmont History instructor Hugh Dussek is featured in Freedom’s Footsteps: A Southern Perspective to the American Revolution, a new documentary premiering Sun., Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The film airs just before the debut of Ken Burns’ American Revolution at 8 p.m.

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to a free preview event for both documentaries:

Date: Wed., Nov. 12

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Halton Theater

The event offers a chance to explore Southern perspectives on the American Revolution and hear insights from a Central Piedmont faculty member featured in the film.

