Charlotte’s Dylan Savage Presents A New Episode Of The Seminal “What’s Music Got to Do with It?”

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | 1pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Professor of Piano Dylan Savage hosts a new installment of the interdisciplinary series “What’s Music Got to Do with It?” with an exploration of creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Joining Professor Savage will be Professor Mirsad Hadzikadic of the College of Computing & Informatics, program director for Data Science and Business Analytics and director of the Complex Systems Institute. Together, they will debate the pros and cons of A.I.’s current use in the performing arts and where it might lead. Live music will be used to demonstrate points and ideas.

“What’s Music Got to Do with It?” is a series of live performance programs that bring music into dialogue with other disciplines to explore universal skills. Faculty and students are welcome, and the event is free and open to the public.

Dylan Savage is author of the book The Transposed Musician: Teaching Universal Skills to Improve Performance and Benefit Life, GIA Publications. It is the first book to present a comprehensive and systematic method for teaching universal skills within the context of the music lesson.

