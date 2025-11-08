Charlotte Arts Research Summit With Adam Santalla Pierce Nov. 15

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 | 9:30am to 2:30pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

The UNC Charlotte Center for Community, Heritage and the Arts (CHArt) hosts a Charlotte Arts Research Summit on November 15 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City. The Arts Research Summit will bring together local artists, arts providers, and researchers to explore how arts research can support arts and culture in Charlotte and tell stories of impact.

Registration is FREE. Please click here to register.

At this summit, attendees will:

– Hear about the current state of the arts in Charlotte

– Connect with other artists from a wide array of disciplines

– Participate in interactive workshops designed to help sustain and evaluate their work

– Contribute to conversations about arts education/youth arts, creating arts spaces, arts engagement and wellbeing, and more!

Schedule overview:

9:30 – 10:00 AM Check in and mingle (coffee and pastries provided)

10:00 – 10:45 AM Keynote (ASC President Adam Santalla Pierce)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Opportunity Fund research highlights and future opportunities

12:00 – 12:45 PM Lunch/Networking

12:45 – 1:30 PM Concurrent workshop sessions

1:45 – 2:30 PM Breakout discussions/Networking

The Charlotte Arts Research Summit is supported by the Infusion Fund, a partnership between the City of Charlotte and the Foundation for the Carolinas.

