Central Piedmont Community College is proud to announce that Josiah McLean has been selected to participate in the Meridian-Cox Foreign Service Fellowship for Emerging Leaders in Washington, DC, this summer. This achievement is a testament to the strength and potential of our community.

The Meridian-Cox Foreign Service Fellowship for Emerging Leaders is a fully funded enrichment and training program to expand awareness and access to Foreign Service careers for students from underrepresented communities across the United States. This initiative, a collaboration among the Meridian International Center, the Una Chapman Cox Foundation, and Community Colleges for International Development, offers undergraduate students a unique insight into American diplomacy while exploring educational, internship, and career opportunities within the U.S. Foreign Service. The program emphasizes the critical role of Foreign Service Officers. It equips participants with essential soft skills needed for success in a diplomatic career. Fellows will gain a deeper understanding of diplomacy and international affairs through site visits, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The Fellowship was held in Washington, DC, from Sunday, June 23, to Saturday, June 29, 2024. The program’s activities included:

a comprehensive U.S. Department of State visit,

an immersive two-day diplomatic skills training course,

a diplomacy simulation, and

panel discussions with U.S. Foreign Service representatives.

Josiah McLean is one of 20 fellows selected from over 450 exceptional applicants. We are thrilled he represented Central Piedmont Community College in Washington, DC. This opportunity for Josiah fills us with hope for the future of our community and the impact he will make on the world stage. “We are incredibly proud of Josiah’s achievement and excited for him to have this opportunity to engage with international affairs and diplomacy at such a prestigious level,” said Teresa Hall, Director of the Center for Global Engagement.

