Charlotte Theatre Announces 2024/25 Season: “Old Stories, New Voices”
Announcing the 2024/25 UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre season, “Old Stories, New Voices”
Each show is a contemporary adaptation, a spinoff, or a modern reimagining of a world classic—a play that has stood the test of time and brilliantly articulates universal themes that offer revelations, insights, and clarity to readers and theatergoers of any era. We hope to see you at the theater!
ANTIGONE NOW
by Melissa Cooper
September 26-29, 2024
Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall
CLYBOURNE PARK
by Bruce Norris
November 14-17, 2024
Anne R. Belk Theater, Robinson Hall
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD
by Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle
February 13-16, 2025
Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall
MEASURE FOR MEASURE
by William Shakespeare
March 20-23, 2025
Anne R. Belk Theater, Robinson Hall