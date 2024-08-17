Charlotte Theatre Announces 2024/25 Season: “Old Stories, New Voices”

Announcing the 2024/25 UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre season, “Old Stories, New Voices”

Each show is a contemporary adaptation, a spinoff, or a modern reimagining of a world classic—a play that has stood the test of time and brilliantly articulates universal themes that offer revelations, insights, and clarity to readers and theatergoers of any era. We hope to see you at the theater!

ANTIGONE NOW

by Melissa Cooper

September 26-29, 2024

Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall

CLYBOURNE PARK

by Bruce Norris

November 14-17, 2024

Anne R. Belk Theater, Robinson Hall

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

by Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle

February 13-16, 2025

Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

by William Shakespeare

March 20-23, 2025

Anne R. Belk Theater, Robinson Hall

