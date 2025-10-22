Central Piedmont’s Record Enrollment Expands Its Role In Regional Workforce Development

Central Piedmont Community College has hit a historic milestone this fall, enrolling more than 34,000 students across curriculum, continuing education, and basic skills programs. This marks a 19% increase over fall 2024 and the highest single-semester enrollment in the college’s history.

Why it matters:

The college’s growth highlights its expanding role in workforce development and economic mobility across the Charlotte region.

By the numbers:

Curriculum enrollment rose 13%, totaling 23,441 students

Continuing education enrollment increased 55%

Basic skills programs grew 31%, serving 4,652 students

27.9% of students are first-generation college students — the highest in five years

What’s driving the growth:

Multi-term registration lets students plan up to a year ahead

More scholarships and flexible payment plans — over $4.2 million awarded in 2024–25

New transfer and guaranteed admission programs with 18 institutions, including NC State University and Arizona State University

and Innovative learning options like global experiences, earn-and-learn, work-based learning, and courses in AI and emerging tech

Expansion of Central Piedmont Academy, placing faculty in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to mentor high school students

The big picture:

Charlotte’s population continues to grow — with 157 people moving to the region daily, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Central Piedmont is keeping pace by expanding career-aligned programs that prepare students to enter the workforce or transfer to four-year institutions.

