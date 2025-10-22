Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeTop 10

Central Piedmont’s Record Enrollment Expands Its Role In Regional Workforce Development

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College has hit a historic milestone this fall, enrolling more than 34,000 students across curriculum, continuing education, and basic skills programs. This marks a 19% increase over fall 2024 and the highest single-semester enrollment in the college’s history. 

Why it matters: 
The college’s growth highlights its expanding role in workforce development and economic mobility across the Charlotte region. 

By the numbers: 

  • Curriculum enrollment rose 13%, totaling 23,441 students 
  • Continuing education enrollment increased 55% 
  • Basic skills programs grew 31%, serving 4,652 students 
  • 27.9% of students are first-generation college students — the highest in five years 

What’s driving the growth: 

  • Multi-term registration lets students plan up to a year ahead 
  • More scholarships and flexible payment plans — over $4.2 million awarded in 2024–25 
  • New transfer and guaranteed admission programs with 18 institutions, including NC State University and Arizona State University
  • Innovative learning options like global experiences, earn-and-learn, work-based learning, and courses in AI and emerging tech 
  • Expansion of Central Piedmont Academy, placing faculty in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to mentor high school students 

The big picture: 
Charlotte’s population continues to grow — with 157 people moving to the region daily, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Central Piedmont is keeping pace by expanding career-aligned programs that prepare students to enter the workforce or transfer to four-year institutions. 

MORE >>>