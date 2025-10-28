Inspiring Message From Jesse Cureton And Connie Ledoux Book On The Elon/Queens Merger

Dear Queens Community,

Just over a month ago, we gathered in Charlotte to share news of the proposed merger between Elon University and Queens University. In the short time since September 16, we have been inspired by the thoughtful way our communities and leaders are beginning to discuss the strengths of our two institutions and the future opportunities that could be created by the synergy of a merger.

Led by Co-Chairs Jim Piatt (SVP of Advancement and External Affairs at Elon) and Pamela Davies (President Emerita and Senior Strategy & Integration Executive at Queens), key leaders from both campuses have come together to launch an integration-focused “Sprint Team,” which meets multiple times each week to exchange ideas and begin imagining a unified future. The teams have traveled to both campuses for in-person sessions and, as you heard in last week’s merger update, the process is now being expanded to bring in many other faculty and staff voices through an initial series of side-by-side conversations.

Through the Sprint Team process, our colleagues are forming new bonds and reaffirming the values that unite us: student-centered learning, a commitment to academic excellence, and a deep history of advancing our communities. These early steps give us confidence that our institutions are not only merging operations but also building strong relationships and synergies that will enhance educational opportunities and innovation for decades to come.

In addition to the Sprint Team’s efforts, participation in conversations around the proposed merger – in town halls, open discussions, and forums – continues to be vigorous and thoughtful. This listening and learning process is one we are committed to keeping at the center of our work moving forward. Your voices matter and will continue to be a guiding light.

Upcoming dates and events to engage in conversation around this proposed merger are continually published and updated on elonandqueens.org.

As we forge this new path together and in the spirit of transparency throughout the process, we also want to make you aware of key upcoming milestones that we and the Sprint Team are working toward:

October 24, 2025: Joint meeting of the Boards of Trustees and campus leaders to hear updates from the Sprint Team and discuss upcoming milestones.

November-December 2025: Definitive Agreement (a legal formalization of the intent to merge) drafted and voted on for approval to allow the regulatory processes to commence.

March 2026: Application for accreditation (with Sprint Team work reflected) submitted to SACSCOC, our joint accrediting body.

Summer/Fall 2026: SACSCOC considers Elon/Queens proposed merger. A positive process completion with SACSCOC leads to an application for merger submitted to the Department of Education (DOE). Review by DOE anticipated to take 18-24 months.

Thank you for your engagement, your perspectives, and your belief in the transformative power of education. The road ahead is ambitious. It is also filled with promise. Together, we are creating a visionary and bold model of higher education that expands access, strengthens opportunity, and elevates Charlotte as a nexus of education and innovation.

With gratitude and optimism,

Jesse Cureton ’02 MBA | Acting President, Queens University of Charlotte

Dr. Connie Ledoux Book | President, Elon University

