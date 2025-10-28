Spring And Summer 2026 Registration Open At Central Piedmont

Registration for spring and summer 2026 is officially open at Central Piedmont Community College. Students are encouraged to register early to secure their ideal schedule and stay on track for graduation.

Why it matters:

Early registration helps you get the classes, times, and instructors you want — and avoid waitlists.

Key benefits:

No immediate payment required: Tuition for spring 2026 isn’t due until Mon., Dec. 8, 2025, giving you time to plan financially

Flexible payment options: Explore scholarships and interest-free payment plans

Multi-term registration: Plan ahead with confidence and reduce stress by registering for multiple terms at once

The bottom line:

Registering early gives you more control over your academic journey and helps ensure a smooth path to graduation.

