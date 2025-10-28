Charlotte Gospel Choir Concert With Dr. Michael Figgers Nov. 3

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Directed by Dr. Michael Figgers, the Gospel Choir performs music from the gospel music tradition – past and present.

This concert is FREE.

Run Time: The performance will run approximately one hour with no intermission. The doors to the theater will open at 7pm.

Late Seating: Late seating is at the discretion of House Management and not guaranteed.



Program Book: The program book for the performance is digital only and will be available here on the day of the performance: https://coaa.charlotte.edu/coa… If you would like a copy of the program printed for you, please contact the box office.

Parking: Complimentary parking is available in East Deck 1 (https://coaa.charlotte.edu/events-exhibitions/) or in Cone Deck 2. Please click here to find directions to East Deck 1 on Google Maps and stop by the table in the lobby of Rowe to have your parking ticket validated.

ADA parking is available in lot 28, directly across from Robinson Hall, and is complimentary for performances. ADA Parking at Lot 30 is available with payment via the ParkMobile app. A drop off area is available behind Rowe Recital Hall, adjacent to the lake. An elevator can be accessed through the double doors on the ground floor of Rowe.



Accessibility: If you require accessible seating or any other accommodations, please contact the box office so that we may assist you.

Check out the digital programs here.

