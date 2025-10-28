Chancellor Sharon Gaber Honors Susan Daughtridge At The Bob Daughtridge Softball Clubhouse Dedication

The new home for Charlotte softball was dedicated Friday, Oct. 24, as the Bob Daughtridge Softball Clubhouse.

“This event is about much more than a new facility,” said Jesh Humphrey, interim director of athletics. “It’s about vision, generosity and the shared belief in what’s possible when we invest in the success of our student-athletes. The Bob Daughtridge Softball Clubhouse will serve as a space for gathering, learning and collaborating for our amazing softball coaches and student-athletes. It’s not just a gift; it’s an investment that returns community for our University.”

The new clubhouse sits on the first-base side of the softball stadium and is named after the son of the softball stadium’s namesake, Sue M. Daughtridge, a longtime supporter of Charlotte softball.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Susan Daughtridge and the entire Daughtridge family,” UNC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “Your love for this University and for 49er athletics has made a lasting impact. This clubhouse will stand as a lasting tribute to your generosity, leadership and passion for our student-athletes. Susan, thank you again to you and your family for being such loyal and generous champions of this team and University.”

The new clubhouse opened in July 2025 as head coach Courtney Breault and her coaching staff moved in during the offseason. The Bob Daughtridge Softball Clubhouse has 4,598 square feet of space with locker rooms for the players and coaches — featuring 28 custom athletic lockers personalized for each student-athlete, a training room, coaches offices, meeting room and a team nutrition station.

“This clubhouse represents our belief in our program and our players,” said Breault. “It enhances how we train, how we prepare, and how we build championship culture. It’s a huge step forward for the future of Charlotte softball.”

Charlotte softball has won at least 30 games in each of the last five seasons while posting a combined 170-110 record with two trips to an NCAA Regional and one Regional Final appearance.

Breault’s first season leading the Niners in 2025 saw the squad go 17-10 in American Conference play for a third-place finish in the league with the American’s Player and Freshman of the Year in Jenna Lord and Jaylah Jarrell, respectively. The season ranked second in program history with 315 runs scored and 276 RBIs and third in home runs (60) and team slugging percentage (.467).

MORE >>>