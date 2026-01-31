Central Piedmont’s “The Hammer” Nationally Recognized As A Superior Magazine

The Hammer, the literary and arts magazine of Central Piedmont Community College, has been named a Superior magazine in the 2025 NCTE Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) contest.

Schools from 44 states, Washington, D.C., and six countries nominated 456 student magazines for this year’s competition. Middle school, high school, and higher-education publications were all eligible for recognition.

The REALM program publicly celebrates exceptional student literary magazines produced with the support of teachers and advisers. The program is designed to encourage schools to create publications that highlight the art and craft of writing.

What to know:

The Hammer received a Superior ranking in the 2025 REALM contest.

A total of 456 student magazines were nominated across the United States and abroad.

The REALM program recognizes excellence in student literary publishing and promotes the development of school-based magazines.

More information about the REALM program is available here.

Congratulations to editor-in-chief Nathan Nicolau, and to all contributing students, for this outstanding achievement.

