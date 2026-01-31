Charlotte Soccer Ace Denis Krioutchenkov Signs With USL League One—One Knoxville SC

Charlotte men’s soccer 2025 leading goal scorer Denis Krioutchenkov has signed a professional contract with USL League One side One Knoxville SC, as announced by the club on Monday afternoon (Jan. 26).

Krioutchenkov spent one season with the Niners after transferring from Davidson and played a pivotal role in Charlotte’s success during the 2025 season, helping guide the program to an American Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship, the program’s first regular season title since 2016.

He appeared in all 17 matches during the 2025 campaign, leading the team with seven goals and ranking within the NCAA top 10 in shots per game. Krioutchenkov recorded three game-winning goals, the most by any Niner in 2025, directly contributing to Charlotte’s conference championship run.

For his performance throughout the season, Krioutchenkov earned American Athletic Conference First Team honors at forward, was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Team, and received Second-Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America recognition.

