Charlotte Department Of Music Presents “Collage Concert” Feb. 6

Fri, Feb 06, 2026 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents “Collage,” a showcase of all the departmental ensembles in a single flowing presentation. This immersive extravaganza will fill Belk Theater with music from balconies, aisles, and the stage, with short performances by the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, University Chorale, Opera Workshop, Musical Theatre, small ensembles, and even the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band.

