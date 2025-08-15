Chancellor Sharon Gaber Charts An Ambitious Course For Charlotte—And A City—On The Rise

The city of Charlotte is more than a backdrop for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. It is, in the words of Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, the institution’s beating heart.

“Charlotte isn’t just where we are — it’s part of who we are,” Dr. Gaber declared Thursday at University Convocation, her sixth since taking office. “When our students, faculty and partners engage with the challenges and opportunities of our city, they gain the experiences and insights to create impact on a national and global scale.”

Under Gaber’s stewardship, the university has positioned itself as an indispensable partner to the Queen City, advancing an agenda that blends academic ambition with civic responsibility. The launch of “The Difference is Charlotte,” a bold messaging platform unveiled at Convocation, underscores that strategy.

“We are showing what we are — and why we are the better, first-choice university for more students, families and partners across the state and beyond,” Gaber said.

Gaber’s address reflected a hallmark of her tenure: a constant push toward higher aspirations. She cited a litany of achievements from the past year — record-setting enrollment, surging research expenditures, fundraising gains and the institution’s highest-ever national ranking, No. 81 among public universities. Chief among them was UNC Charlotte’s attainment of R1 research status, a distinction held by just 187 universities nationwide.

“We’re the only institution driving the growth in North Carolina’s largest, most dynamic city,” she said. “We’re in elite company.”

Her administration has also worked to align academic innovation with student success. Provost Jennifer Troyer welcomed 92 new faculty members and outlined initiatives emblematic of Gaber’s leadership ethos: the Charlotte Model, which deepens student support; the expansion of Charlotte Online for working adults; and the integration of artificial intelligence in teaching, research and learning.

The gathering, which also featured remarks from vice chancellors John Daniels, Rich Amon and Kevin Bailey, closed with the annual faculty meeting. Yet the tone of the day was unmistakable: under Chancellor Gaber’s direction, UNC Charlotte is not merely keeping pace with its peers — it is defining the standard for a university deeply rooted in its city and unafraid to aim higher.

