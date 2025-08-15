Charlotte Partners To Launch The Carolina New Works Play Festival

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre, in partnership with Three Bone Theatre, announces the launch of the Carolina New Works Play Festival. Showcasing playwrights from North and South Carolina, the inaugural festival will workshop and present public staged readings of three new works in the summer of 2026.

“This project will serve playwrights, theatre practitioners, and the performing arts ecosystem,” said Department of Theatre Chair David Janowiak. “Most importantly, the festival will educate artists and audiences about developing new plays, providing a powerful and transformative experience and fostering a closer connection between artists and spectators.”

The Department of Theatre and Three Bone Theatre will collaborate to evaluate submissions and to hire directors, dramaturgs, and performers to work with the selected playwrights. After a three-month solicitation phase that opens August 25, three plays by North and/or South Carolina playwrights will be selected through a comprehensive review.

“We are so excited to support UNC Charlotte in the creation of the Carolina New Works Play Festival,” said Robin Tynes-Miller, artistic and operations director of Three Bone Theatre. “We have loved working alongside many UNC Charlotte students and faculty members on previous shows, and we look forward to this new collaboration with the department.”

Three Bone Theatre is a leader in professional theatre in Charlotte. Over the last 13 years, the company has created a trusted network of theatre makers and audiences, with frequent connections to UNC Charlotte faculty, students, and alumni. The company’s upcoming production of “Electricidad,” for example, features alumna Isabel Gonzalez ’19 in the cast and Madison King ’25 as lighting designer.

“Three Bone Theatre has demonstrated its commitment to being a catalyst for dialogue and positive change in our community,” said Janowiak. “Their work and mission align with that of the UNC Charlotte theatre department in many ways, and we are deeply grateful to Robin Tynes-Miller and the Board of Directors at Three Bone for their willingness to partner with us on this exciting venture.”

Next summer, the Carolina New Works Play Festival (CNWPF) will present up to three staged readings of each selected work over the course of two weekends (times and locations TBD). After each reading, playwrights and artists will host post-show discussions with the audience. Audiences will witness the creative process, and their feedback will become part of the plays’ future.

“This festival will provide more paid artist opportunities here in Charlotte,” said Tynes-Miller. “We can’t wait to support artists in all different career stages as they learn more about working with playwrights and new works.”

For more information and complete submission guidelines, visit the CNWPF webpage

