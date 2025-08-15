Charlotte Brings On An Accomplished Voice Coach And Actor In Roxanne Wellington

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre is pleased to welcome Roxanne Wellington as associate professor of voice, speech and acting. Wellington is an actor, teacher, voice and dialect coach and director. She comes to UNC Charlotte from Southeast Missouri State University, where she was professor of acting and voice in the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, receiving the Outstanding Teaching Award in 2023.

Wellington is a member of the Voice and Speech Trainers Association and serves as an associate editor with the International Dialects of English Archive. She has studied voice with Patsy Rodenburg, Catherine Fitzmaurice, and Linklater master teachers Andrea Haring and Merry Conway. She has trained in Knight-Thompson Speechwork and is a certified teacher of the Michael Chekhov acting technique.

Wellington has been a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association for over 30 years. Acting credits range from P.S. 122 in New York to Philadelphia’s Wilma Theatre, where she originated the role of Virginia in the U.S. premiere of Linda Griffiths’s Age of Arousal. Representative work across the country includes performances at Indiana Repertory Theatre, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and Michigan’s Jewish Ensemble Theatre and Performance Network Theatre, where she won an Ann Arbor Wilde Award for her performance as Diane in The Little Dog Laughed.

Wellington received the Detroit News Best Actress Award for her role as Viola in Twelfth Night, directed by Stratford Festival of Canada Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. Additional roles include Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, Queen Elizabeth in Richard III, Lady Macbeth at Meadow Brook Theatre, and Mae in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis. Most recently, Wellington appeared in the independent film Sugarhouse (2025)

Directing credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, A Streetcar Named Desire, Reasons to be Pretty, The Wolves, Stop Kiss, and the world premiere of Girlhood, which won Southeast Missouri State University’s Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival in 2024.

Current projects include certification in Vocal Combat Technique Training – a program designed to teach actors how to produce extreme vocal sounds safely and consistently. Wellington is also an avid Pilates and Yoga practitioner who has completed Power Yoga Works (RYS) training and is certified by the Pilates Method Alliance.

She holds a BFA in Acting from Wright State University and an MFA in Acting from Wayne State University/Hilberry Repertory Theatre.

