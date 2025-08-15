Central Piedmont Workshop Turns Emotional Awareness Into A Superpower

Tue, Sept 10 | 12 p.m.–2 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1050

Why it matters:

Understanding and naming your emotions can be a game-changer for your mental health, relationships, and confidence. This workshop, Feel It to Heal It: Feelings Wheel Workshop, from Counseling Services turns emotional awareness into a practical skill — and a superpower.

What you’ll do:

Learn how emotional awareness can improve focus, relationships, and self-confidence

Take part in a creative activity to express your feelings and manage stress

Explore self-regulation strategies you can use anytime — before a test, during tough moments, or when life feels overwhelming

The big picture:

This isn’t another sit-and-listen lecture — it’s interactive, creative, and centered on you.

Snacks will be provided.

