Central Piedmont Workshop Turns Emotional Awareness Into A Superpower
Tue, Sept 10 | 12 p.m.–2 p.m.
Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1050
Why it matters:
Understanding and naming your emotions can be a game-changer for your mental health, relationships, and confidence. This workshop, Feel It to Heal It: Feelings Wheel Workshop, from Counseling Services turns emotional awareness into a practical skill — and a superpower.
What you’ll do:
Learn how emotional awareness can improve focus, relationships, and self-confidence
Take part in a creative activity to express your feelings and manage stress
Explore self-regulation strategies you can use anytime — before a test, during tough moments, or when life feels overwhelming
The big picture:
This isn’t another sit-and-listen lecture — it’s interactive, creative, and centered on you.
Snacks will be provided.