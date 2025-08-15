Queens University Students Visit Jane Austen Through The John Belk International Program

This summer, 18 Queens University students crossed the pond and came back with incredible stories from an enriching international experience in England, thanks to the John Belk International Program (JBIP). Their journey was the perfect culmination of a semester-long deep dive into Jane Austen’s literary works, expertly guided by our very own English department professors, Jennifer Daniel ’08 and Shawn Bowers Buxton ‘01.

But the adventure started long before they even packed their bags. As part of this intentional and immersive learning experience, Queens students had the opportunity to make connections between their international trip and events both on campus and in Charlotte.

Earlier in the year, students had the opportunity to attend “Parasols & Petticoats,” a Q&A session featuring “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn at Queens University’s Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement. This dynamic discussion further enriched their understanding of Austen’s enduring influence on both literature and cinema.

A few miles away in Uptown Charlotte, students also took a private tour of the Mint Museum, connecting directly to the historical context of Austen’s novels through discussions about artifacts like Wedgwood fine China, and the intricate “art of dining” in British homes.

In England, the students immersed themselves in Austen’s world. They retraced her steps in the town of Bath and explored iconic London landmarks like St. Paul’s Church. More than just a trip, JBIP experiences offer incredible opportunities for students to catapult their classroom lessons directly into unforgettable real-world experiences.

