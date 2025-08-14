Queens University Improves Sports Fan Experience With TicketReturn Partnership

Queens University of Charlotte announces its partnership with TicketReturn, an industry-leading box office, online, and mobile ticketing technology company based in Charlotte, N.C.



“We are looking forward to our new partnership with TicketReturn as we step into our first season as a full NCAA DI member,” Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve fan experience at our athletic events, and an easy-to-use ticketing platform is a top priority.”



This strategic collaboration with TicketReturn opens exciting possibilities for both Queens and its passionate Royals supporters. Fans can expect a seamless ticketing process that makes accessing Queens athletic events easier and more efficient than ever. With TicketReturn’s advanced digital ticketing platform, attendees can purchase tickets online, select their preferred seats, and securely access their tickets directly on their smartphones.



“Queens is proud to partner with TicketReturn as we continue to elevate our game day operations and the overall fan experience,” said Queens Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Events Cameron Whicker . “This partnership will allow us to enhance our ticketing infrastructure and further strengthen the connection between the Royals and the Charlotte community.”



TicketReturn’s solutions will not only streamline the fan experience but also provide Queens Athletics with key insights through real-time reporting and analytics. These tools will enable the university to tailor its offerings to fan interests and enhance engagement across all athletic events.



“We’re proud to support Queens University of Charlotte, an organization right here in our own backyard,” said Christie Hussey, chief operating officer at TicketReturn. “With our flexible, fan-friendly platform and dedicated client support team, we look forward to helping Queens deliver a top-notch experience on game day and beyond.”



Fans can begin purchasing tickets for the fall sports seasons, and basketball today by visiting www.queensathletics.com/tickets or clicking the link below. Queens students, staff, and faculty will receive information at a later date on how to claim their tickets.



